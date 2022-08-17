Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman Latest To Join Jeff Nichols ‘The Bikeriders’ At New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: The ensemble for Jeff Nichols next feature film is continuing to grow as sources tell Deadline Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman have joined The Bikeriders at New Regency. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy are already on board. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing.

The film is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.

Shannon and Nichols are thick as thieves going back to Nichols breakout film Take Shelter, which Shannon starred in with the two working on several films since then. Shannon is currently making his directing debut on Eric Larue, which Nichols and Green are producing. He is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

Holbrook is having a busy summer both on the little and big screen as he can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s The Sandman, which remains the top program on the streamer for the second straight week. He can also be seen in Focus’ Vengeance. He can be seen next in Indiana Jones 5. He is represented by WME, Range Media Partners and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

Herriman’s credits include The Tourist and The Underground Railroad, as well as Michael Gracey’s Better Man and Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. He is represented by APA, Lisa Mann Creative Management, and Art/Work Entertainment.