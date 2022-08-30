Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ Adds Italian Firm Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Italian firm Iervolino and Monika Bacardi Entertainment has boarded Michael Mann’s big canvas car racing drama Ferrari.

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi are providing production services via Welcome To Italy, which they co-own, and they’ll also handle the local tax credit, ultimately gaining executive producer credits.

The long-in-the-works feature biopic of Enzo Ferrari stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey. Filming began in Italy earlier this month.

Written, directed and produced by four time Oscar nominee Mann, the movie is set during the summer of 1957 when ex-racecar driver, Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgement of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

Driver will play Ferrari, Penélope Cruz will be his wife Laura Ferrari and Woodley will be his mistress Lina Lardi. As we first revealed, domestic rights are being handled by STX.

Financier-producer Iervolino is known for backing movies including Johnny Depp starrer Waiting For The Barbarians and Netflix pic To The Bone. He has previously worked on racing movies Trading Paint and more recently biopic Lamborghini.