Michael Fishman Addresses ‘The Conners’ Exit, Says He Was Told He Would Not Be Returning

Michael Fishman says he was told he would not be returning to ABC‘s The Conners for the show’s fifth season, he revealed following the news of his exit on Monday.

Fishman portrayed the character of D.J. Conner in the original series, Roseanne, across the show’s 10 seasons, and for four seasons on the show’s spinoff, The Conners. Although billed as a series regular on The Conners, Fishman only appeared as D.J. in 36 of 71 episodes; he also directed 5 episodes.

“It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner. It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a Military Veteran, an Interracial Spouse, and the father of a Bi-racial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey.”

He added, “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production.”

Fishman confirms he’s already working on securing new opportunities in Hollywood with a focus on writing and directing while also asserting his “desire, passion, and skill of bringing characters to life as an actor continues.”

The creative is stepping away with gratitude for the experience sharing with fans, “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career.”