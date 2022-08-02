IFC Films Takes North American Rights To Jim Mahoney Comedy ‘Bar Fight!’ With Melissa Fumero & Rachel Bloom

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has acquired North American rights to the comedy Bar Fight!, starring Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Luka Jones (Shrill) and Julian Gant (Call Me Kat), with plans for a day-and-date release on November 11.

The synopsis for the film written and directed by Klaus scribe Jim Mahoney is as follows: There’s only one way to settle the score after a break-up and for Nina (Fumero) and Allen (Jones) it’s a turf war for their favorite local bar. Lines have been drawn and with the help of Nina’s best friend Chelsea (Bloom), it’s going to be a winner-takes-all affair. The drinks are free flowing, the competition is fierce, and games are out-of-this-world crazy. With the bar on the line, this Bar Fight! is going to become a battle for the ages.

Bar Fight! was produced by Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg of Signature Films (The Estate, One Shot), and James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions. Executive producers included Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan and Mariana Sanjurjo from Particular Crowd, and Simon Williams and Jamie Jessop from Ingenious Media. Signature Entertainment is handling international sales.

“I’m so thrilled IFC is distributing our crazy lil’ movie!” said Mahoney. “A huge thank you to Signature Films and Particular Crowd for their endless support, my invaluable crew for their skill and tenacity, and an absolute dream of a cast for truly bringing BAR FIGHT to life. I can’t wait for the world to see the madness we’ve created.”

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Other current and upcoming releases include Andrew Seman’s Resurrection, Jeff Baena’s Spin Me Round, Official Competition from Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, Claire Denis’ Both Sides of the Blade, Andrea Arnold’s first documentary Cow, Jacques Audiard’s Paris, 13th District, and the Venice Golden Lion winner Happening, directed by Audrey Diwan.

Adam Koehler negotiated the deal for Bar Fight! on behalf of IFC Films, with Andrew Nerger of Signature Entertainment on behalf of the production.