‘Megalopolis’: Shia LaBeouf & Jason Schwartzman Among Six New Additions To Francis Ford Coppola Epic

Francis Ford Coppola continues to fill out the ensemble for his epic Megalopolis, with Talia Shire (The Godfather), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), Jason Schwartzman (The French Dispatch), Grace Vanderwaal (Stargirl), Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and James Remar (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) being its newest additions.

The actors are set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Aubrey Plaza. Details about the newest additions’ roles weren’t disclosed.

In Megalopolis, which is billed as a story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love, the fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems. Coppola will direct the independently produced film from his own script, at a budget just south of $100M, with production set to kick off this fall.

Coppola’s sister Shire earned an Oscar nomination for her turn in his film The Godfather Part II, landing a second nom for her work in Rocky. Also coming up for the actress is the drama Chantilly Bridge from director Linda Yellen.

On the comeback trail after allegations of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress to his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, LaBeouf most recently was seen in films including Pieces of a Woman, The Tax Collector, The Peanut Butter Falcon and Honey Boy, the latter of which dug into his turbulent coming-of-age story. His other upcoming projects include Abel Ferrara’s 2022 Venice title Padre Pio and Dito Montiel’s crime drama After Exile.

Schwartzman is a Gotham, SAG and WGA Award nominee who next will be seen as the lead in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. Other upcoming projects include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Vanderwaal is a musician and actress who starred in Julia Hart’s Disney+ film Stargirl and was most recently seen in its sequel, Hollywood Stargirl.

Hunter is an Olivier Award winner whose credits on the film side include The Tragedy of Macbeth, Tale of Tales, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and All or Nothing. Notable TV credits include HBO Max’s Landscapers and HBO’s Rome. Other upcoming projects for the actress include the sci-fi romance Poor Things from director Yorgos Lanthimos, and the Eggers Brothers’ recently announced psychological horror film The Front Room for A24.

Remar has recently been seen on series like The Rookie and Black Lightning, and in such films as Dead Reckoning and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. He’ll next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Universal feature Oppenheimer and the rom-com The Noel Diary with This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley, among other projects.

