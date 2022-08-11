Meek Mill & WME Form Partnership To Identify The Next Wave Of Cultural Leaders

Meek Mill and WME are forming a strategic partnership that will focus on the next wave of cultural leaders. The collaboration between the artist and the talent agency is part of Mill’s Cultural Currency initiative that looks to expand his business while identifying and supporting his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers to better take advantage of their influence on culture and open up more opportunities for them.

“Meek Mill is one of the most influential voices shaping our culture today, whether it be in art, business, or social justice, and his network is equally impactful. This partnership will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers and to provide Meek with another platform to continue building his business,” WME President Ari Greenburg in a statement.

WME will also represent Meek in all areas while working together to identify talent to potentially represent or partner with, and in turn who can benefit from the resources and global reach of the agency that spans film, television, music, books, digital, endorsements and more.

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers,” Mill said. “I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity.”

He continued, “As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”