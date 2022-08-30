Well Go USA Acquires Gothic Horror-Comedy ‘The Loneliest Boy In The World’ Starring ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’s Max Harwood

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the coming-of-age horror-comedy The Loneliest Boy in the World, starring Max Harwood (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie). The international and indie distributor has slated the film for release in theaters on October 14, with plans to unveil it across VOD platforms on the 18th.

The Loneliest Boy in the World is billed as a modern fairytale — except with zombies. When the sheltered and unsocialized Oliver (Harwood) is tasked with making new friends after the sudden and devastating death of his mother, he decides that digging a few up (literally) might be his best bet. However, when he awakens the morning after his excavating escapades, he discovers that his newly acquired friends have mysteriously come to life overnight, launching them all into a series of misadventures as they try to keep their secret safe from neighbors, classmates and social workers alike.

Well Go USA Entertainment

The film from director Martin Owen also stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin (The Woman King), Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes films), Evan Ross (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Tallulah Haddon (The Last Duel), Hammed Animashaun (The Wheel of Time), Jacob Sartorius, Ben Miller (Bridgerton), Alex Murphy (Conversations with Friends), Nicola Roberts and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars). Piers Ashworth wrote the script and produced alongside Matt Williams, Pat Wintersgill, Ryan Hamilton and Karl Hall. Voltage Pictures is handling international sales and distribution.

“I feel very privileged to bring this wonderful story to the screen, particularly alongside such an incredible cast,” said Owen. “Each actor brought their own quirky, nuanced style to the table, and it would be impossible to overstate the stylistic impact every single person made on the finished product. I am beyond excited for audiences to join in the fun of this heartfelt, wacky, zombie-infused 80s fairytale.”

“THE LONELIEST BOY IN THE WORLD is imbued with dark humor and clever, macabre irony, but at its core, it is simultaneously sweet and nostalgic, a true testament to the value of friends who help you carve out your place in the world even in the midst of some really tragic circumstances,” added Well Go USA’s President and CEO, Doris Pfardrescher. “The film exquisitely pulls off the sort of Burtonesque, gothic-suburbia aesthetic and charm that audiences are so hungry for every October, and the story been brought to life (so to speak) by a truly unbeatable cast.”

Well Go USA’s Pfardrescher negotiated the deal for The Loneliest Boy in the World directly with the filmmakers.