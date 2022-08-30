‘The Masked Singer UK’ & ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ To Combine For One-Off ITV Celebrity Special

The Masked Singer UK and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! are to combine for an ITV one-off, unveiled at an ITV entertainment showcase this afternoon.

The Masked Singer – I’m a Celebrity Special will see two of the channel’s biggest shows brought together as contestants compete in an I’m a Celebrity setting dressed as animals.

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett will have to hunt for clues and Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will return along with special guest star panellists.