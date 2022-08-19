Marlo Kelly Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Marlo Kelly, who recently co-starred opposite Kate McKinnon in Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole, has signed with United Talent Agency.

Up next, she can be seen in Netflix’s highly anticipated 3 Body Problem from Game of Thrones directors David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Previously, Kelly made her US television debut as Beth in the series Dare Me, based on Megan Abbott’s best-selling novel. Her other television credits include the title role in Australian/French co-production Patricia Moore and Seven Network’s Home and Away.

She will continue to be represented by Echo Lake Entertainment and Sophie Jermyn Management.