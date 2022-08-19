Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Paramount Locks Up UEFA Soccer Through 2030 In U.S. With 6-Year, $1.5B Extension

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Marlo Kelly Signs With UTA

Marlo Kelly. Photo credit: Simon Upton
Simon Upton

EXCLUSIVE: Marlo Kelly, who recently co-starred opposite Kate McKinnon in Peacock’s Joe vs. Carolehas signed with United Talent Agency.

Up next, she can be seen in Netflix’s highly anticipated 3 Body Problem from Game of Thrones directors David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Previously, Kelly made her US television debut as Beth in the series Dare Me, based on Megan Abbott’s best-selling novel. Her other television credits include the title role in Australian/French co-production Patricia Moore and Seven Network’s Home and Away.

She will continue to be represented by Echo Lake Entertainment and Sophie Jermyn Management.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad