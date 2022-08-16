Mark Wahlberg To Star In ‘The Family Plan’ For Apple Original Films And Skydance

EXCLUSIVE: The partnership between Apple Original Films and Skydance Media looks to be building on its already-strong slate with another A-list star at the center of it. Sources tell Deadline that Apple has landed The Family Plan, an action-comedy feature from Skydance starring Mark Wahlberg, with Simon Cellan Jones directing.

The film will reunite Wahlberg with Jones following their collaboration on the upcoming Arthur the King.

Written by David Coggeshall, The Family Plan tells the story of a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up to him. Municipal Pictures’ Stephen Levinson and Wahlberg will produce with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Wahlberg continues to be one of the town’s busiest stars and started his year off with Uncharted, which also starred Tom Holland and grossed more than $400 million worldwide. He followed that up with the Sony Pictures drama Father Stu and next can be seen opposite Kevin Hart in the Netflix comedy Me Time. He also has the Netflix thriller Our Man From Jersey. Wahlberg is repped by WME and Leverage Management.

Besides Arthur the King with Wahlberg, Jones is known for Years and Years and the upcoming Netflix series The Diplomat. He is repped by Gersh and Independent Talent Group.

The Family Plan marks a second collaboration between Skydance and Coggeshall, a three-time Black Lister who is writing Matchbox for Skydance and Mattel. He also wrote the upcoming Orphan: First Kill for Paramount as well as Lee Daniels’ untitled Netflix possession thriller that is filming in Pittsburgh.

This latest film comes on the heels of Apple boarding the Skydance-produced pic Dallas Sting, with Matthew McConaughey starring. As for films set to bow under the the partnership with Apple and Skydance Media, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is next up; from director Peter Farrelly, it stars Zac Efron and Russell Crowe and will open September 30 following its Toronto Film Festival world premiere. They also have Ghosted, a high-concept romantic action adventure starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Apple and Skydance Animation also have a multi-year partnership that includes the recently premiered Luck, directed by Peggy Holmes, and Spellbound, directed by Vicky Jenson, written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton, with an original score from Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, and Chris Montan serving as executive music producer. The partnership also includes a two-season order for the series Wondla.