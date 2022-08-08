‘Manhunt’s Anthony Boyle Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Irish actor Anthony Boyle has signed with WME for representation.

Boyle was most recently tapped to star as John Wilkes Booth alongside Tobia Menzies in the Apple limited series Manhunt. The series, which is currently filming, is based on James Swanson’s book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer. Described as part historical fiction and part conspiracy thriller, Manhunt will center on the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans.

Boyle also stars in Apple’s upcoming Band of Brothers sequel Masters of the Air, opposite Callum Turner, Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan. Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, Masters of the Air follows the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. Directed by Cary Fukanaga, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg alongside Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

Boyle was most recently seen starring in David Simon’s HBO miniseries The Plot Against America and in the TV movie Danny Boy. He is also known for his starring role as Geoffrey Bache Smith in the 2019 film Tolkien.

Boyle began his acting career on the London stage where he starred as Scorpius Malfoy in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a role which earned him the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor. He reprised the role in the Broadway production, earning a Tony nomination for his performance.

Boyle will next be seen in Apple feature Tetris alongside Taron Egerton, and directed by Jon Baird.

Boyle continues to be repped by Hamilton Hodell in the UK and attorney PJ Shapiro.