Peacock Adds ‘Made In Chelsea’ To Streaming Service Expanding Reality Show Offerings

Peacock continues to expand its offerings in the reality show space and recently added the British series Made in Chelsea. The NBCUniversal streaming service released Season 18 through Season 22 on August 25 of the E4 reality series produced by Monkey Kingdom.

Made in Chelsea is a structured reality show following the lives of affluent twentysomethings living in London boroughs like Chelsea and Knightsbridge. The series has been airing since 2011 with a rotating cast of people throughout the years. E4 just finished airing in the U.K. the summer season that is set in Mallorca, Spain ahead of Season 24, which is expected to premiere in the coming weeks.

Made in Chelsea aired in the U.S. on the now-defunct Style Network back in 2012. In 2014, Bravo aired the summer season set in New York City. However, American viewers eager for more British reality television did not have access to the newer seasons of MIC until now.

The addition of Made in Chelsea to the Peacock library comes as the service expands its offerings. It was recently announced that the service reclaimed rights from Hulu to NBC next-day episodes. Earlier this year, Peacock also announced Bravo-next day episodes, making the programming from the cable network available to subscribers a day after it airs on linear.

Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock, recently talked to Deadline about how their reality shows are performing on the service.

“Love Island is performing incredibly well for us as a Peacock original series. That also has really nice overlap with our Bravo cohort, so that’s a good example of like in May when we announced Bravo next-day, we started getting really great traction both bringing people in for the Bravo content and engaging our subscribers with it,” she said.

Campbell continued, “Then we launched Love Island USA as a Peacock original, and we’re seeing again people are coming in for Love Island and then they’re staying for Bravo content. People who came in for Bravo are also watching Love Island USA. That’s where you really start to see that cycle that’s good for consumers and also good for Peacock.”