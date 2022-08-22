M88 Signs ‘Beast’ Actress Leah Sava Jeffries

EXCLUSIVE: M88 has signed emerging, young actress Leah Sava Jeffries (Beast, Empire).

Jeffries most recently starred in the Baltasar Kormákur-directed Beast alongside Idris Elba, Iyana Halley, and Sharlto Copley. She portrays Norah Samuels, daughter of Elba’s character, Nate, in the thriller about a dad and his two teen daughters who are hunted by a massive rogue lion.

Up next, she will star as Annabeth Chase in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the Rick Riordan novel of the same name, which is currently under production in Vancouver. Her co-stars include Walker Scobell, Megan Mullally, Aryan Simhadari, and Virginia Kull, among others.

Later this year, Jeffries will be seen alongside Zoey Deutch and Shay Mitchell in the holiday romcom Something From Tiffany’s, the film adaptation of Melissa Hill’s bestselling novel. The movie, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, will debut exclusively on Prime Video on December 9th, 2022.

Jeffries made her series debut in 2015 in Fox’s Empire in the role of Lola; she followed up on that role with Rel in 2018.

She continues to be represented by Osbrink Talent Agency, and Fox Rothschild.