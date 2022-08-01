Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning Set To Host CMA Awards

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning have been tapped to host the 56th Annual CMA Awards.

Bryan, a two-time CMA Entertainment of the Year winner, returns for a second consecutive year to host the awards honoring country music’s best, while Manning is hosting for the first time.

The awards show will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 PM on ABC.

Nominees will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” said Bryan. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” said Manning. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

The 56th Annual CMA Awards is produced by the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton executive produces, Alan Carter directs and Jon Macks is the head writer.