‘Lou’ Trailer, First Look: Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett Lead Netflix’s Bad Robot-Produced Action-Thriller

Netflix has unveiled a trailer and first-look photos for its action-thriller Lou, starring Oscar winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Emmy nominee Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), which is slated for release on September 23rd.

The film from cinematographer-turned-director Anna Foerster (Westworld) follows Lou (Janney), a woman who thinks she’s put her dangerous past behind her, but finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Smollett) begs her to help save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.

Written by Maggie Cohn (The Staircase) and Jack Stanley, from a story by Cohn, Lou also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman and Matt Craven. Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen produced, with Janney and Smollett exec producing alongside Braden Aftergood, Brendan Ferguson, Cory Bennett Lewis and Lindsey Weber.

Netflix also today debuted first-look images and a December 23rd premiere date for Rian Johnson’s anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will be released in select theaters at a date not yet announced, after debuting globally on the streamer. The film sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, who travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Pic’s cast also includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The trailer for Lou can be found above. Check out the first stills from the feature, unveiled today by Netflix, below.

Liane Hentscher/Netflix

Liane Hentscher/Netflix