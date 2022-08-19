L.A. Dodgers TV/Radio Reporter David Vassegh Injured On Slide, Refuses To Be Called Out – Video

It was one hit that Dodgers baseball reporter David Vassegh didn’t enjoy.

Vassegh recorded a bit Wednesday night showing him taking a ride on Bernie Brewer’s slide an attraction at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field.

The host of the Dodger Talk show that follows Dodgers radio broadcasts and a frequent TV presence on the team’s telecasts, Vassegh was showcasing“Bernie’s Chalet,” a slide where Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer celebrates Milwaukee homers with trips down a giant white slide in the left-field stands.

Vasseghwent down the slide twice about four hours before the Dodgers’ game.

The second trip wasn’t as fun as the first.

Vassegh went out of control at the slide’s end and crashed into the padding at the end of the ride. He said he broke two bones in his right wrist and cracked six ribs.

“I’ll learn not to do my own stunts from now on,” Vassegh quipped before the Dodgers’ Thursday afternoon game in Milwaukee.

What happened on the second trip? “That time, it went a lot faster,” Vassegh said. “It was a lot slicker the second time. That’s where it got a little out of control at the end.”

Vassegh went to an urgent care facility and was back at work by the fifth inning. He had his right arm in a soft cast as he conducted a postgame interview with Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes. “That one was for you,” Barnes told Vassegh after homering in the Dodgers 2-1 victory. “I know you had a little accident today on the slide, so we all rallied for you.” Vassegh worked Thursday, but said he probably will need surgery when he gets home. Bernie Brewer played along, greeting Vassegh with flowers and a sign that said, “0 Days Since Last Incident.” Vassegh also received a “Slide Instruction Manual” that read “It’s really not that hard.” “The Brewers and Bernie wish David the best in his recovery from the landing on the slide,” the Brewers said in a statement. “It’s the first time we’ve had an injury out there and appreciate the good nature that David and his colleagues have displayed in reviewing the experience.”