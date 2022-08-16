You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power’ L.A. Premiere Photo Gallery

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Better Call Saul’ Finale: Co-Creator Peter Gould Q&A On “Seeing ‘Breaking Bad’ Differently,” Kim Wexler Spinoff Hopes & More
Read the full story

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ L.A. Premiere Photos

29 View All

Most of the giant cast of Amazon’s upcoming The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series turned out tonight for the show’s Los Angeles premiere. They were joined on the red carpet by famous fans like Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe and Catherine Hardwicke.

Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne also attended, along with members of JRR Tolkien’s family and Amazon brass including Jennifer Salke, Jeff Blackburn, Andy Jassy and Jeff Bezos.

The premiere was held at the fabled Culver Studios.

Click on the photo above to see the gallery.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad