‘Succession’, ‘Stranger Things’ Among Winners At Ninth Annual LMGI Awards — Complete List

The Location Managers Guild International has announced the winners of its 9th annual LMGI Awards with HBO’s Succession, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO Max’s Station Eleven topping the television categories, and House of Gucci and No Time To Die receiving the Motion Picture honors.
Hosted by Paul Scheer, the awards ceremony and reception took place tonight at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives and press.
The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative.
Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, which was filmed throughout Italy, won for outstanding locations in a period film, and James Bond pic No Time To Die, which was filmed in London, Norway and Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy, was honored for outstanding locations in a contemporary film.
Succession, which filmed throughout New York State and Italy, won outstanding locations in a contemporary television series. Stranger Things, (Atlanta, GA, Albuquerque, NM and Vilnius, Lithuania), took the nod for outstanding locations in a period television series, and Station Eleven received the award for outstanding television serial program, anthology or limited series.
Director Martin Scorsese received the Eva Monley Award, honoring his more than 50 years of award-winning work, presented by Location Manager Mike Fantasia (Top Gun, Maverick). Orlando Bloom received the LMGI Humanitarian Award for his role as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador who shed light on the plight of Ukrainian children forced to evacuate their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
Production designer Clay Griffith (Jerry Maguire) presented the lifetime achievement award to 35-year veteran location manager Joe Panzarella (Midnight Run, L.A .Confidential, The Italian Job, Vice).
The full list of 2022 winners can be found below:
HONORARY AWARDS:
EVA MONLEY AWARD
Martin Scorsese
HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Orlando Bloom
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
John Panzarello, LMGI (Midnight Run, L.A. Confidential, The Italian Job, Vice)
TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Red Nation Celebration Institute
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
Stranger Things – Season 4
Tony Holley, Kyle A. Carey, John Lucas, Jonas Spokas, Vytautas Riabovas
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Succession – Season 3
Paul Eskenazi, Enrico Latella
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TELEVISION SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES
Station Eleven
Srdjan Vilotijevic, Elmer Jones, Stefan Nikolov, Stuart Berberich
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
House of Gucci – Elisabetta Tomasso, Piernicola (Betta) Pinnola
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
No Time to Die – Charlie Hayes, Mandy Sharpe, Ben Piltz, Matthew Clarke, Duncan Broadfoot
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Oklahoma Film & Music Office (“Reservation Dogs”)
Tava Maloy Sofsky
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Crown Royal: Kickoff with Crown
Caprice Ericson
