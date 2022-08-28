‘Succession’, ‘Stranger Things’ Among Winners At Ninth Annual LMGI Awards — Complete List

The Location Managers Guild International has announced the winners of its 9th annual LMGI Awards with HBO’s Succession, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO Max’s Station Eleven topping the television categories, and House of Gucci and No Time To Die receiving the Motion Picture honors.

Hosted by Paul Scheer, the awards ceremony and reception took place tonight at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives and press.

The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative.

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, which was filmed throughout Italy, won for outstanding locations in a period film, and James Bond pic No Time To Die, which was filmed in London, Norway and Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy, was honored for outstanding locations in a contemporary film.

Succession, which filmed throughout New York State and Italy, won outstanding locations in a contemporary television series. Stranger Things, (Atlanta, GA, Albuquerque, NM and Vilnius, Lithuania), took the nod for outstanding locations in a period television series, and Station Eleven received the award for outstanding television serial program, anthology or limited series.

Director Martin Scorsese received the Eva Monley Award, honoring his more than 50 years of award-winning work, presented by Location Manager Mike Fantasia (Top Gun, Maverick). Orlando Bloom received the LMGI Humanitarian Award for his role as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador who shed light on the plight of Ukrainian children forced to evacuate their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Production designer Clay Griffith (Jerry Maguire) presented the lifetime achievement award to 35-year veteran location manager Joe Panzarella (Midnight Run, L.A .Confidential, The Italian Job, Vice).

The full list of 2022 winners can be found below:

HONORARY AWARDS:

EVA MONLEY AWARD

Martin Scorsese

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Orlando Bloom

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

John Panzarello, LMGI (Midnight Run, L.A. Confidential, The Italian Job, Vice)

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Red Nation Celebration Institute

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Stranger Things – Season 4

Tony Holley, Kyle A. Carey, John Lucas, Jonas Spokas, Vytautas Riabovas

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Succession – Season 3

Paul Eskenazi, Enrico Latella

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TELEVISION SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES

Station Eleven

Srdjan Vilotijevic, Elmer Jones, Stefan Nikolov, Stuart Berberich

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

House of Gucci – Elisabetta Tomasso, Piernicola (Betta) Pinnola

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

No Time to Die – Charlie Hayes, Mandy Sharpe, Ben Piltz, Matthew Clarke, Duncan Broadfoot

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Oklahoma Film & Music Office (“Reservation Dogs”)

Tava Maloy Sofsky

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Crown Royal: Kickoff with Crown

Caprice Ericson