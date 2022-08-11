LMGI Awards: Location Managers Guild Reveals 2022 Nominations; Melissa Peterman To Host – Update

2ND UPDATE, August 11: The Location Managers Guild International said today that Orlando Bloom will receive its Humanitarian Award for his spotlight on the plight of Ukrainian children amid the war and his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

UPDATED, July 29: The Location Managers Guild International said today that Young Sheldon actresss and Reba alum Melissa Peterman will host its ninth annual LMGI Awards on August 27 at the Los Angeles Center Studios.

PREVIOUSLY, June 28: The Location Managers Guild International is out with the nominations for its ninth annual LMGI Awards which honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, TV and commercials worldwide.

The awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support “above and beyond” during the production process.

Winners will be honored at the in-person ceremony on Saturday, August 27.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 LMGI Awards:

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

“Atlanta,” Season 3 – FX Productions/FX Network

“Better Call Saul,” Season 6 – High Bridge Productions/AMC

“Reservation Dogs,” Dive/FX Networks

“Succession,” Season 3 – Gary Sanchez Productions/HBO

“Yellowstone,” Season 4 – Paramount Network

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

“Bridgerton,” Season 2 – Shondaland/ Netflix

“Narcos: Mexico,” Gaumont International Television/ Netflix

“Pachinko,” Media Res/ Apple TV+

“SEE,” Season 2 – Apple TV+

“Stranger Things,” Season 4 – 21 Laps Entertainment/ Warner Home Video & Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Season 4 – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series

“Dopesick,” John Goldwyn Productions/Hulu

“Inventing Anna,” Shondaland/Netflix

“Station Eleven,” Pacesetter Productions/HBO Max

“The First Lady,” Showtime Networks

“The Tourist,” All3Media International/HBO Max

“Under the Banner of Heaven,” Aggregate Film/FX Network

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

CODA, Apple TV+

Drive My Car, Bitters End/Janus Films

Everything, Everywhere All at Once, A24

In the Heights, Warner Bros.

No Time to Die, MGM Studios

Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

House of Gucci, MGM Studios

Licorice Pizza, MGM/Focus Features

Last Night in Soho, Universal/Focus Features

The Northman, Universal/Focus Features

The Power of the Dog, Netflix

Outstanding Locations in a Single Commercial

Crown Royale: Kickoff with Crown

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Spiderman Only Way Home

OHRA: Don’t Worry About Ending Up Sleeping with the Fishes

Renault: Megane E-Tech

Rolls Royce Black Badge: Embrace the Night

Outstanding Film Commission

City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada – The Handmaid’s Tale

City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada – The Mayor of Kingstown

Hawaii Film Office – The White Lotus

Jamaica Promotions Corporation – No Time to Die

Oklahoma Film & Music Office – Reservation Dogs

The Royal Film Commission, Jordan – Zara Man