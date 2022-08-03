Lisa Tucker Is an New SVP Of Development At Al Roker Entertainment

Lisa Tucker has been hired as SVP Development and Production at Al Roker Entertainment, the company said Tuesday.

She will oversee scripted and unscripted content development, showrunners, and collaborate with creative leads on editorial decisions. Tucker reports directly to EVP Tracie Brennan and Al Roker.

Tucker has an extensive résumé. The Emmy-winning executive producer and showrunner previously worked at PTTV (Picture This Television), running several series on various networks including MTV, Bravo and VH1.

“I love the creative and collaborative process of developing and selling projects,” said Tucker. “There’s nothing more rewarding than producing pilots and series with humor and heart and my passions align nicely with ARE’s mission. I couldn’t be more excited to join such a phenomenal team.”

Roker, who is CEO of the company said, “Lisa is a tremendous creative talent and she adds additional strength to our projects having developed and sold numerous series across different platforms. In this era of ‘peak TV,’ our working slate has expanded to meet the demands of our content distribution partners. With her extensive experience, Lisa will touch a myriad of programs and platforms, including the company’s recent pivot into scripted fare, namely The Personal Librarian, by Heather Terrell and Victoria Christopher Murray, and Beverly Jenkins’ Hopetown based on her Blessings books.”