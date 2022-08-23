Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Amazon And DirecTV Reach Multi-Year Deal For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Carriage In Sports Bars, Hotels, Casinos And Other Sites

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Sets Multi-Year Warner Bros Film Deal, Re-Ups With WBTV
Read the full story

Lionsgate Selects Horizon Media To Develop Marketing Strategies For Theatrical & Home Entertainment Biz

Getty Images

Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group has named Horizon Media its media agency of record for its theatrical and home entertainment business.

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, will develop and execute innovative, creative media strategies, planning, buying, data, and analytics across all media channels. Horizon will be working on Lionsgate highly anticipated upcoming slate which includes John Wick: Chapter 4, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and the next installment of Dirty Dancing.

In selecting Horizon, Lionsgate was impressed by their blu. data platform, which has advanced analytical capabilities to target individuals, personalize messaging, and engage moviegoers based on more than 11K attributes, resulting in actionable intelligence across all media and marketing channels.

“Horizon’s data-driven approach, coupled with their experience in theatrical and entertainment marketing as the driver behind many innovative and successful campaigns, made the difference for us,” said Adam Fogelson, Vice Chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.”

“Lionsgate has a history of challenging convention – of cutting against industry norms – to distinguish themselves in an increasingly crowed entertainment industry,” said Karen Hunt, President, Western Region, at Horizon Media. “Lionsgate has produced some iconic films and has an amazing slate ahead. We’re excited to start work with Adam and his entire team – putting our Business is Personal approach to work.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad