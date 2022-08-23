Lionsgate Selects Horizon Media To Develop Marketing Strategies For Theatrical & Home Entertainment Biz

Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group has named Horizon Media its media agency of record for its theatrical and home entertainment business.

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, will develop and execute innovative, creative media strategies, planning, buying, data, and analytics across all media channels. Horizon will be working on Lionsgate highly anticipated upcoming slate which includes John Wick: Chapter 4, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and the next installment of Dirty Dancing.

In selecting Horizon, Lionsgate was impressed by their blu. data platform, which has advanced analytical capabilities to target individuals, personalize messaging, and engage moviegoers based on more than 11K attributes, resulting in actionable intelligence across all media and marketing channels.

“Horizon’s data-driven approach, coupled with their experience in theatrical and entertainment marketing as the driver behind many innovative and successful campaigns, made the difference for us,” said Adam Fogelson, Vice Chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.”

“Lionsgate has a history of challenging convention – of cutting against industry norms – to distinguish themselves in an increasingly crowed entertainment industry,” said Karen Hunt, President, Western Region, at Horizon Media. “Lionsgate has produced some iconic films and has an amazing slate ahead. We’re excited to start work with Adam and his entire team – putting our Business is Personal approach to work.”