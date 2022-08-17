Lily James and Willem Dafoe To Star In ‘Finalmente L’alba’

Lily James and Willem Dafoe have signed on to star in the indie drama Finalmente L’alba (Finally Dawn) sources tell Deadline. Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac are also on board with Saverio Constanzo directing the pic.

Plot details are currently unknown and production is set to start sometime this month in Italy.

James has already had herself quite the year that started with Hulu hit limited series Pam & Tommy, where she portrayed Pamela Anderson. The show was not only a huge hit for the streamer but landed 10 Emmy nominations including one for James as well as for best limited series. James other recent credits include The Dig on Netflix and Mama Mia! Here We Go Again!

She most recently wrapped production on the ensemble drama Providence opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel. She is repped by UTA and Tavistock-Wood.

Dafoe’s upcoming projects include Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things as well as Patricia Arquette’s Gonzo Girl. He also has Vasilis Katsoupis’ Inside and Walter Hill’s Dead For A Dollar. His recent projects include Robert Eggers’ The Northman, Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He is repped by Circle of Confusion and WME.