Lifetime Sets Two Ripped-From-Headlines Movies Featuring Kellie Martin, Colton Haynes & More

EXCLUSIVE: Two new ripped-from-the-headlines movies are planned for Lifetime in October that star Kellie Martin (Army Wives), Colton Haynes (Arrow) and more.

Airing Oct. 22, Swindler Seduction features Haynes in a dual role playing crooked twin brothers. The inspired-by-true events thriller exposes the world of the romantic con artists, i.e. men who earn their living off women who they fool and steal from. It also stars Gabrielle Graham (Twenties).

Swindler Seduction is a RAW presentation of a Muse Entertainment production. Piers Vellacott, Sara Murray and Jesse Prupas serve as Executive Producers. Jonathan Wright directs from a script written by Liz Lake. Foreign distribution is handled by Muse Distribution International.

On Oct. 29, Martin will headline An Amish Sin, the story of an Amish teen who tries to escape the harshness of the 18th century lifestyle she has grew up in to find her voice and independence in a neighboring city. It also features Dylan Ratzlaff (A Million Little Things) and Rukiya Bernard (Yellowjackets).

‘An Amish Sin’ Lifetime

An Amish Sin is produced for Lifetime by Amish Productions, Inc. in association with Johnson Production Group. Ilene Kahn Power (Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos) is the executive producer. Teleplay is from Barbara Nance (Crossing Jordan) and Michael Nankin and the story is from Barbara Nance. Michael Nankin (The Good Lord Bird) is the director.

Beyond The Headlines: Swindler Seduction and Beyond The Headlines: An Amish Sin will debut directly after each respective premiere, and will include interviews and deeper insights among the current events highlighted.

Both films will join Lifetime’s previously announced slate of ripped from the headlines movies, including The Gabby Petito Story (Oct 1), The Disappearance of Cari Farver (Oct 8), and Let’s Get Physical (Oct 15). All movies will run on back-to-back Saturdays in October and debut at 8 p.m. ET.