BFI London Film Festival Announces LFF Expanded Lineup; Guy Maddin To Debut New Work

The BFI London Film Festival will debut Canadian filmmaker Guy Maddin’s latest project as part of LFF Expanded, the festival’s Immersive Art and Extended Realities strand, which runs from October 5-16, 2022.

Programmed by Ulrich Schrauth, the BFI’s Immersive Art and XR Curator, this year’s LFF Expanded lineup showcases 20 projects from 17 countries across the world, all of which feature artists working in emerging technologies, such as interactive virtual reality, screen-based installations, augmented reality, mixed reality, immersive audio experience and live performance.

The lineup includes the World Premiere of Guy Maddin’s latest work Haunted Hotel: A Melodrama in Augmented Reality. Presented at BFI Southbank, this evocative, immersive exhibition transports the audience into a surreal paper world, created from an eclectic selection of clippings drawn from Maddin’s own personal archive, set to an intricate soundscape by acclaimed composer Magnus Fiennes. The project was commissioned by the LFF and will be exhibited at BFI Southbank until October 30, 2022. It will be accompanied by special screenings of three further works by Maddin in late October.

“We are delighted to have worked with legendary filmmaker Guy Maddin to present our first very own BFI London Film Festival commission — Haunted Hotel — a new Augmented Reality work that invites audiences to explore a vibrant tableau of desire, deception and death,” Schrauth said.

The festival will also host the World Premiere of the fully immersive version of Intravene, a collaboration between the immersive film studio DARKFIELD, Canadian filmmaker Brenda Longfellow and drugs podcast Crackdown. Set inside a shipping container on Theatre Square in front of the National Theatre, Intravene uses binaural 360-degree sound to plunge listeners into the heart of the overdose crisis in Vancouver, Canada, giving voice to the people most affected by it: users and frontline workers.

This year marks the third year of LFF Expanded at the BFI London Film Festival. The programme will be presented in partnership with the National Theatre at multiple venues on London’s South Bank, including the famed 26 Leake Street.

A dedicated Immersive Art and XR Award will also be announced at a special virtual LFF Awards Ceremony event on Sunday 16 October on BFI YouTube and on the festival’s social media channels.

Check out the full lineup below:

LFF EXPANDED 2022 IMMERSIVE ART AND XR PROGRAMME:

ALL UNSAVED PROGRESS WILL BE LOST, Lead artist: Mélanie Courtinat

APPARATUS LUDENS, Lead Artist: Untold Garden A MIGHTY MASS EMERGES, Lead Artist: Wu Tsang AS MINE EXACTLY, Lead Artist: Charlie Shackleton

THE CHOICE, Lead Artist: Joanne Popinska BLACK MOVEMENT LIBRARY – MOVEMENT PORTRAITS, Lead Artist: LaJuné McMillian DIGITAL MOTIONS, Lead Artists: Helge Letonja, Marcel Karnapke, Björn Lengers, Anke Euler

FRAMERATE: PULSE OF EARTH, Lead Artists: Matthew Shaw, William Trossell, ScanLAB Projects HAUNTED HOTEL – A MELODRAMA IN AUGMENTED REALITY, Lead Artist: Guy Maddin THE INFINITE LIBRARY, Lead Artist: Mika Johnson

IN PURSUIT OF REPETITIVE BEATS, Lead Artist: Darren Emerson INTRAVENE, Lead Artists: Darkfield, Crackdown, Brenda Longfellow THE LAST TIME I SAW SNOW, Lead Artists: Isobel Mascarenhas-Whitman, Alex Tennyson

LINE OF CONTACT, Lead Artist: Dani Ploegez MONOLITHS, Lead Artists: Lucy Hammond, Hannah Davies, Asma Elbadawi, Carmen Marcus

MISSING PICTURES EP. 3: CATHERINE HARDWICKE: THE MONKEY WRENCH GANG, Lead Artists: Clément Deneux ON THE MORNING YOU WAKE (TO THE END OF THE WORLD), Lead Artists: Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Arnaud Colinart, Pierre Zandrowicz PAN + TILT, Lead Artists Ruth Gibson, Bruno Martelli PLANET CITY, Lead Artists: Liam Young, Kayvan Boudai, Eilliot Ordower, James Clar