‘Lessons In Chemistry’: Brie Larson’s Apple Series Adds Seven To Cast Including Lewis Pullman, Beau Bridges, Aja Naomi King, Kevin Sussman

Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman and Beau Bridges
(l-r) Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman and Beau Bridges Getty Images/Storm Santos/Chris Riggi/Chad Kirkland/Zachary Smith/Luke Fontana

Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast for Lessons In Chemistry as production begins on the drama series, starring and executive produced by Oscar winner Brie Larson. Based on the best-selling debut novel by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry hails from Unbelievable co-creator Susannah Grant and Aggregate Films. It will premiere globally on Apple TV+ in 2023. The streamer also released two first-look images below.

Joining Larson in the cast are Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) as Calvin; Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder) as Harriet Slone; Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant) as Fran Frask; Patrick Walker (Gaslit) as Wakely; Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Boryweitz; Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory) as Walter and Beau Bridges (Acting: The First Six Lessons) as Wilson.

Set in the early 1960s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

Grant is writing and executive producing. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan also exec produce through their Aggregate Films. Apple Studios is the studio.

Apple
Apple

