Milli Vanilli Biopic ‘Girl You Know It’s True’ First-Look Photos Revealed By Leonine Studios

With production currently underway on its Milli Vanilli biopic Girl You Know It’s True, Leonine Studios has revealed the first-look photos for the pic produced by Wiedemann & Berg Film.

Newcomers Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali are set to portray the lead roles of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. Matthias Schweighöfer is starring as German music producer Frank Farian. The cast also includes Graham Rogers as Milli Vanilli’s U.S. assistant Todd and Bella Dayne as Milli, Farian’s right-hand woman.

You can see the first images below of Ali as Fabrice and Njie as Robert, followed lower down by an image of Schweighöfer as Farian:

(L-R) Elan Ben Ali as Fabrice Morvan and Tijan Njie as Robert Pilatus Denis Pernath

Matthias Schweighoefer as Frank Farian Gordon Timpen

Simon Verhoeven is directing the pic, with Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann producing. It marks another collaboration of the successful trio that has previously teamed on four No. 1 German box office hits. Kirstin Winkler is overseeing production as executive producer.

Girl You Know It’s True centers on the true story of the notorious scandal involving dancers Pilatus and Morvan’s rise to fame in the late 1980s as pop sensation Milli Vanilli. Orchestrated by Farian, they become global stars with three No. 1 hits in the U.S. and even won a Grammy. But only a small circle of insiders knew that the duo never sang a word. When the truth is eventually revealed, they stare into the abyss at the center of one of the biggest scandals in music history.

Kevin Liles, member of the band Numarx and legendary co-founder and CEO of music company 300 Entertainment, is executive producing alongside co-producers Verhoeven, Farian and Stefan Gärtner. Associate producers are Jasmin Davis, daughter of the late John Davis, and Brad Howell, who were the true voices of Milli Vanilli.

Milli Vanilli’s former assistant Todd Headlee, Carmen Pilatus, sister of the late Rob Pilatus, and Ingrid Segieth aka Milli are also attached as associate producers.

The film is produced by Leonine Studios and Wiedemann & Berg Film, in co-production with Sentana Film, SevenPictures and Mediawan. The production is financially supported by Deutscher Filmförderfonds, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, Filmförderungsanstalt, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, MFG Baden Württemberg and Bayerisches Staatsministerium für Digitales.