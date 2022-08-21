Skip to main content
Leon Vitali Dies: Stanley Kubrick Close Associate And Actor Was 74

Leon Vitali, an actor in Barry Lyndon who went on to become director Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, died Friday in Los Angeles at age 74. His family confirmed his death to Associated Press, but no cause was given.

