The Roman Polanski Legal Fight Continues, Now Over Video Of Roger Gunson’s Testimony

If you thought last month’s release of previously sealed testimony by former prosecutor Roger Gunson in the Roman Polanski sex case put an end to legal jousting over the secret sessions, you thought wrong.

By way of update, lawyers and others with an interest in the case are now in a tug-of-war over access to the video of Gunson’s deposition, which took place on three separate dates in 2010.

So far, only a written transcript of the testimony has been released. But lawyers for journalists Sam Wasson and William Rempel, who won the unsealing in a California Appeals Court decision, went back to that court July 22 with a request for existing video of the sessions. That request was supported by an affidavit from filmmaker Marina Zenovich, whose documentary Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired called attention to claimed misconduct by the Los Angeles legal system in handling Polanski’s case.

The appeals court has said that Wasson and Rempel (plus Zenovich) should properly ask the Superior Court for access to the video and accompanying exhibits. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office—which ultimately did not oppose unsealing of the transcript—has indicated that it will oppose unsealing of the video, citing concern for the privacy of Gunson, who was ill at the time he testified.

As of Tuesday, online Superior Court records showed no sign of a motion seeking the video, but that seems likely to come, whether from lawyers for Wasson and Rempel or perhaps from attorney Harland Braun, who has represented Polanski in recent years.