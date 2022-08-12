‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Camilla Belle And Gus Halper Board Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Camilla Belle (Carter, The Ballad of Jack and Rose) and Gus Halper (Fear the Walking Dead, Love Life) have joined the cast of NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime for its upcoming third season. Belle and Halper will portray New York City power couple Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas, respectively.

The series follows Law & Order: SVU character Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), a veteran detective who returns to the New York Police Department as part of the Organized Crime Task Force following his wife’s murder.

Deadline recently confirmed the addition of Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello, who will join Stabler as part of the task force. Danielle Moné Truitt and Ainsley Seiger also star.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Wolf Entertainment. Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Bryan Goluboff, Barry O’Brien, John Polson, Paul Cabbad, Arthur W. Forney, Meloni and Peter Jankowski.

Belle most recently co-starred in the Korean action film Carter for Netflix and the Tubi feature 10 Truths About Love. Other films on her résumé include The Ballad of Jack and Rose, starring Daniel Day-Lewis; The Chumscrubber, with Ralph Fiennes and Allison Janney; The Quiet, with Eddie Falco; and When a Stranger Calls.

She is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Halper recently wrapped on the upcoming biopic Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe for Netflix. He can also be seen in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and HBO’s Love Life.

Halper returns to NBC and the Law & Order franchise following a successful run on Law & Order: True Crime—The Menendez Brothers in the role of Erik Menendez. Other film credits include Goat, Holler and Cold Pursuit.

He is repped by Gersh, and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.