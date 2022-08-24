‘Law & Order’ Franchise On NBC Plans Historic Crossover In September

For the first time in the history of the Law & Order franchise, all three of Dick Wolf’s dramas on NBC will come together for a special crossover event to help the network kick off its 2022-23 TV season.

The action will begin on Law & Order: Organized Crime and continue on Law & Order: SVU before wrapping up on Law & Order. The three-hour event will air Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and on Peacock the next day.

As the telecast begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

The three-hour telecast was written by Rick Eid (Law & Order) and Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.). The first two hours are directed by Law & Order vet Jean de Segonzac with Alex Hall (Law & Order, The Deuce) helming the final hour.

“Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order,” said Wolf in a statement. “Rick and Gwen did an amazing job writing a compelling script and I can’t think of a bigger and better way to launch the new season of Law & Order Thursday.”

“This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the Law & Order fans who’ve been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC,” added Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Television and Streaming, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our season with such a historic event.”

There will be no credits nor title sequences at the top of the 9 and 10 p.m. hours so viewers are advised to DVR all three shows if they plan to delay viewing.

The Law & Order franchise is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.