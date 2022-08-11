Lauren Ambrose Joins Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ In Series Regular Role

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) is joining the second season of Yellowjackets in a series regular role.

She’ll play the adult version of Vanessa Palmer, who was played as a teenager in season one by Liv Hewson. Vanessa, or Van, was romantically involved by Taissa — played as a teen by Jasmin Savoy Brown and as an adult by Tawny Cypress.

In addition to the casting of Ambrose, Hewson was also upped to a series regular for season two.

Ambrose starred for five seasons on Six Feet Under, which earned her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She can currently be seen in M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series Servant.

Yellowjackets is up for seven Emmy Awards next month, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the drama was also nominated for two writing Emmys and earned additional noms for Directing and Casting.

The drama, which follows a group of teen girls who survived a plane crash in the wild, is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Karyn Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.

Produced by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series will go into production later this month in Vancouver.