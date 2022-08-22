Laura Whitmore Dumps ‘Love Island UK’, Host Quits ITV Show Ahead Of Winter Season

Laura Whitmore has confirmed that she will not be coming back to Love Island UK when the reality show returns for its winter season at the beginning of 2023.

“Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island,” Whitmore posted on Instagram. “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

ITV recently announced a new winter edition of Love Island UK that will have the villa set in South Africa, versus Mallorca, Spain where the summer season is set.

Whitmore continued, “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Whitmore took on hosting duties on Love Island after presenter Caroline Flack stepped down for the role ahead of the first winter season that premiered at the beginning of 2020. She would go on to host three seasons alongside her husband Iain Stirling, who does the voiceover on the program.

After Whitmore said she was exiting the reality series, ITV released the following statement: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Whitmore not only hosted the main show but also the debate show Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday nights. The latter invites recently dumped Islanders, Islanders from the past, and celebrity guests to debate the latest happenings inside the villa.