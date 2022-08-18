Searchlight Boards Laura Chinn Drama ‘Suncoast’; Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson & Nico Parker To Star

Searchlight has boarded Suncoast — a new film marking the feature directorial debut of Laura Chinn (Florida Girls) that will star Laura Linney (Ozark), Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness) and Nico Parker (The Last of Us) — Deadline can confirm.

The film going into production next month is a drama based on Chinn’s life experience from the early 2000s. It follows a teenager (Parker) living with her strong-willed mother (Linney) who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility. There, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amid protests surrounding controversial medical cases.

Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst are producing the pic, based on Chinn’s 2020 Black List script. SVP Production Taylor Friedman and Manager of Creative Affairs Daniel Yu will oversee the project for Searchlight, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Linney is a three-time Oscar nominee who recently landed a pair of Emmy noms as the co-executive producer and star of Netflix’s recently wrapped crime drama series Ozark.

Also a three-time Oscar nominee, Harrelson co-stars in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, which opens October 7 after screening at Toronto.

Parker starred in Tim Burton’s Dumbo and Lisa Joy’s Reminiscence and next will appear in HBO’s series adaptation of video game The Last of Us.

Linney is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Yorn Levine Barnes; Harrelson by Seven Deuce Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham; Parker by WME and Curtis Brown Group in the UK; and Chinn by 3 Arts Entertainment, Range Media Partners and Hansen Jacobson Teller.