Broadway’s ‘KPOP’ To Feature K-Pop Stars BoHyung, Min & Kevin Woo; Complete Cast Announced

The upcoming Broadway production of KPOP, a new musical about the global phenomenon, will feature real-life K-pop stars BoHyung, Min and Kevin Woo in addition to the previously announced Luna.

The complete cast for the show was announced Monday by producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes. KPOP begins previews at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre on Thursday, October 13, with an official opening Sunday, November 20.

In addition to Luna, in the starring role of MwE, the cast will feature Julia Abueva, BoHyung (formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (formerly of Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo (formerly of U-KISS) and John Yi.

The show’s synopsis: “As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry’s hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.”

An earlier version of the musical, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off Broadway in 2017. The upcoming staging will include the Broadway debuts of 19 cast members.

KPOP features a book by Jason Kim and music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. Scenic design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, costume design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, lighting design is by Jiyoun Chang, sound design is by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, projection design is by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design is by Mia M. Neal, and makeup design is by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto.