Kelli Giddish To Depart ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ After 12 Seasons

Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is leaving the show. The actress joined the NBC drama in its 13th season and will depart in the middle of the upcoming 24th season.

Speculation has been rampant of late that Giddish may be looking to turn in her badge. “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” she said in a statement. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

“I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years,” she continued. “I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”

Giddish joined the Dick Wolf drama in 2011 after appearing in guest-star roles on both SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, so she knew the terrain.

The new season begins September 22, when a three-way crossover is planned for all of NBC’s L&O dramas. The action will begin on Law & Order: Organized Crime and continue on Law & Order: SVU before wrapping up on Law & Order.

As the telecast begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks, first episode) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case.

The three-hour telecast was written by Rick Eid (Law & Order) and Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.). The first two hours are directed by Law & Order vet Jean de Segonzac with Alex Hall (Law & Order, The Deuce) helming the final hour

The Law & Order franchise is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.