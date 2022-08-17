Keke Palmer Hypes Up Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life’ Ahead Of Season 2 Finale On HBO Max

HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles just got a sweet endorsement by Keke Palmer. The Nope actor took to social media to express how much she’s been enjoying the reality series produced by Issa Rae.

“Sweet Life is giving me everything I need. I done binged season one and almost all of season two in just two days. I need more,” Palmer tweeted.

Sweet Life is giving me everything I need. I done binged season one and almost all of season two in just two days. I need more. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 17, 2022

It wasn’t long before Rae retweeted her Insecure co-star and teased the finale of the second season.

“Y’all heard her?! Catch up on #SweetLifeonMax before the final 3 episodes on Thursday!” Rae added on Twitter.

Y’all heard her?! Catch up on #SweetLifeonMax before the final 3 episodes on Thursday! https://t.co/QgTq6q8TdL — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 17, 2022

HBO Max describes Sweet Life: Los Angeles as a “unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.”

The streaming service has so far released 7 episodes of the sophomore season and the remaining three episodes are scheduled to be available on Thursday, August 18.

Palmer is a massive Rae supporter and when RapSh!t premiered on HBO Max she made a reference to the show on Twitter.

RapSh!t, that’s the tweet. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 25, 2022

Palmer had a recurring role on Insecure Season 5 after the Password host posted about her “excitement” for the new season and fans thought she had already been cast. “We can’t let [the fans] down, put me in to beat Condola’s a** real quick,” Palmer suggested.

The True Jackson, VP alum ended up getting a part on Insecure but the irony was that she wound up being Condola’s sister rather than an adversary to the character.

Sweet Life star P’Jae Compton suggested Palmer tweet about the unscripted series so she could be in Season 3 with Palmer adding, “It’s giving trouble maker, come on storyline.”