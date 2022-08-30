Keeley Hawes To Star In ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ AMC Networks Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bodyguard and Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes has been tapped as a co-lead opposite Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming offshoot series set in the world of Orphan Black, which is slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets.

The 10-episode Orphan Black: Echoes, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — two of them played by Hawes and Ritter — as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Hawes will portray a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice. In addition to Ritter, Hawes also joins previously cast Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia.

Anna Fishko is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black, are back as executive producers. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Hawes has received three BAFTA nominations for her roles in Mrs. Wilson, Line of Duty and Bodyguard. The British actress’ extensive list of television credits also includes Honour, The Durrells, and Finding Alice, along with Russell T Davies’ hit It’s A Sin. She most recently starred in The Midwich Cuckoos and will appear in Stonehouse. In 2019, Hawes set up her own production company Buddy Club Productions, which is behind Honour, Finding Alice and the upcoming Crossfire, in which she also stars. Her recent film credits include Misbehaviour and To Olivia. Hawes is repped by Maison Two and LINK Entertainment.