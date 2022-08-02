ICM’s Alternative TV Agent Katie Kolben Joins APA

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Kolben has joined APA as an agent in the Alternative and Factual Programming department. She will be based in APA’s New York office and will report to Kyle Loftus, Head of Content Development and Hayden Meyer head of Alternative and Factual Programming.

Kolben comes to APA from ICM Partners where she worked for 11 years, the past 7 as an agent in the Alternative Television department. She is bringing with her executive producer, director and production company clients whose credits include Brother vs. Brother (HGTV), Restored by the Fords (HGTV), Raw (Hulu), Roswell: The First Witness (History), Winnebago Man (feature), Family Karma (Bravo), The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo), Buried in the Backyard (Oxygen), Finding Andrea (Discovery+), Love and Hip Hop (VH1), Last Cowboy (CMT/Paramount+), Recipe for Disaster (CW), Murders at the Boarding House (Oxygen) and more.

“It is great to have someone with Katie’s drive and reputation join our team and bring with her a substantial client list who we are excited to now represent,” Loftus and Meyer said. “She will immediately add strength to our East Coast operation which will be invaluable for APA’s clients in all areas.”

Kolben is the latest ICM Partners agent/executive who left on the eve of the agency’s acquisition by CAA and has since joined APA. She joins her former colleagues Andrew Rogers, Global Head of Talent; Mike Hayes, SVP, Global Concerts; Chris Smith, SVP, Concerts & Talent; agents Seth Lawrence and Phoebe Burnham; and Chief Communications Officer, Brad Turell. APA has been the most aggressive in pursuing ICM alums, with seven joining the agency to date.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to help APA grow their unscripted presence in New York,” Kolben said. “APA is an agency that values creative thinking and a hands-on teamwork approach in developing a client’s career, and that is a very exciting environment for me and my clients to join.”