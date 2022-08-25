Katherine Waterston To Star Opposite Jodie Comer In Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The End We Start From’

EXCLUSIVE: That hot package Deadline first told you about at Cannes, the feature thriller The End We Start From from Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch, is adding Katherine Waterston. She will star opposite BAFTA and Primetime Emmy winner Jodie Comer in the London-set environmental crisis movie about a mother who with her newborn child tries to find a way home amid chaotic floods. Waterston we hear will play the character of ‘O’.

BAFTA winner Mahalia Belo (The Long Song) is helming off Alice Birch’s (Succession) screenplay based on the Megan Hunter novel. Producers are SunnyMarch’s Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland (The Mauritanian) and Hera Pictures’ Liza Marshall (Temple) alongside Sophie Hunter and Amy Jackson (The Nest).

Anton and BBC Film are co-financing. EPs Cumberbatch, Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud, Comer, Raybaud and Cecile Gaget (Greenland), and BBC Film’s Eva Yates (After Love). Gaget launched global sales on the pic at Cannes with UTA Independent Film Group repping U.S. Cameras are rolling this month. The End We Start is the first project under the new agreement between Anton and Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch, the former taking a minority stake in the company as Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman first reported.

The Film Independent Award winning Waterston recently starred in the Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan drama thriller Black Flies. She stars in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Hollywood period epic, Babylon, due out at year-end from Paramount, and season 2 of the HBO series Perry Mason. She recently reprised her role as Tina Goldstein in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore which has grossed over $405M WW and sent the Harry Potter spinoff trilogy to $1.87 billion. She received critical acclaim in Bleecker Street’s period romance The World to Come opposite Casey Affleck and Vanessa Kirby, which made its world premiere at Venice 2020. She also starred last year in the HBO limited series The Third Day. Other feature credits include Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant which grossed over $240M WW, Jonah Hill’s Mid90s, Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs, Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice which won the Robert Altman award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2015. Waterston also starred on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

Waterston is repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment, LARK Management and attorneys Gretchen Rush and Robert Koch at HJTH.