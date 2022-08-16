Tribeca Ghost Story ‘Next Exit’, Starring Katie Parker, Rahul Kohli, Karen Gillan & Rose McIver, Scores International Sales Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Finch Films has boarded international sales (excluding North America) to Mali Elfman’s sci-fi mystery Next Exit, which premiered at Tribeca earlier this year. North American distribution will be handled by Magnolia Pictures.

The film marks the directorial debut for Mali Elfman and stars Katie Parker (The Fall Of The House Of Usher) and Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass), with Rose McIver (Ghosts) and Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame).

Next Exit follows a research scientist who makes headlines proving she can track people after death. Her radical scientific study is looking for volunteers for a pain-free passing to the afterlife and attracts two young misfit strangers who embark on a lengthy road trip into the unknown.

Written and directed by Mali Elfman, the film is presented by Helmstreet Productions’ Lindsay Helms and Joel Nevells and produced by Syzygy Adventures’ Derek Bishé and Narineh Hacopian. Blue Finch Films will be starting international sales during TIFF 2022.

Sadi Mali Elfman: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Blue Finch again to help bring this magical nightmare to audiences everywhere. I hope you enjoy our sweet, dark, fun, ghost story!”

“Mali is a bold and intelligent new voice in genre filmmaking. Not only is Next Exit filled with resonant themes and fascinating ideas, but it also packs a powerful emotional punch,” added Mike Chapman of Blue Finch Films.

Blue Finch’s international slate includes Amanda Kramer’s Please Baby Please starring Andrea Riseborough, documentary Once Upon A Time In Uganda, and horror-comedy She Came From The Woods starring Cara Buono (Stranger Things) and William Sadler (Bill & Ted Series).