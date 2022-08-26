Kareem Davis Directorial Debut Thriller ‘The First Classic’ Adds Stephanie Paige, Tyshon Freeman, And Yoel Kanchelov To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Paige, (I Tonya, Ozark, and Spider-Man: Homecoming), Tyshon Freeman, (BMF, The Gifted, and 24th), and Yoel Kanchelov, (The Fifth Wave, Step Sisters, and The Leisure Seeker), will star in Kareem Davis directorial debut film The First Classic.

This thriller follows Travis, as he investigates the origins of a mysterious woman who saved him from impending doom. As he gets closer to finding out who she is and what she’s capable of, he begins to lose to his sanity.

Davis also wrote the screenplay for The First Classic which is the first of four slated for production under Cherry Blossom Studios. The MD Group will serve as executive producer of the project, with William Clevinger (Cut Throat City), of The Big Picture Collective serving as producer and will represent Imperium Features’ films in the global marketplace.

Paige, Freeman, and Kanchelov are each repped by Michelle Davis of BrightRed Talent Agency. “BrightRed Talent and I are extremely fortunate to be on the ground floor of what is going to be a powerhouse of a partnership.” She voiced her enthusiasm regarding the successful negotiations that came about with the fresh new face in the industry. “There was a lot of hustle, and being in the right place at the right time.”

Freeman is represented by CGEM Talent, J. Pervis Talent Agency for the southeast and BrightRed Talent’s Michelle Davis for the west coast.

The First Classic beings production the first week of September 2022