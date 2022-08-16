Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy ‘Meet Cute’ Sets Fall Premiere Date On Peacock

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy movie we first told you aboutMeet Cutewill hit Peacock on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The Weed Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” said director Alex Lehmann about the movie. “I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

“We are thrilled to add Meet Cute to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall,” said Val Boreland, EVP Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming. “It’s the perfect film to join Peacock’s catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion.”

Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon are producers on the film which was written by Noga Pnueli.

Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Noga Pnueli, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Davidson and Cuoco are EPs.

