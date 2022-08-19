‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Extended Cut To Join Theatrical Version On Peacock Next Month

Peacock has announced that both the theatrical version of Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion and an all-new extended edition will stream exclusively on the service beginning September 2nd.

The film’s director Colin Trevorrow promoted the news of the extended cut — featuring an alternate opening, more action and more dinosaurs — on Thursday via Twitter. “Mark Sanger is a fantastic editor,” wrote Trevorrow. “Thanks to @UniversalPics his original and complete cut is now out there for all to see. I keep saying how grateful I am — you have no idea.”

Featuring 14 extra minutes of the film, the extended version of Dominion will be accompanied by behind-the-scenes content chronicling the making of the movie and an original short film titled Battle at Big Rock. Peacock will also stream Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III starting September 1st.

Bringing together two generations of Jurassic heroes, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong and Omar Sy, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The final film in the Jurassic World franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment hit theaters on June 10th and has thus far grossed over $974M worldwide. Emily Carmichael and Trevorrow wrote the script from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, which was based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley produced, with franchise creator Steven Spielberg exec producing alongside Alexandra Derbyshire and Trevorrow.

View Trevorrow’s tweet below.