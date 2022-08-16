Former New England Patriots Star Julian Edelman Moves Into Podcasting With Comedian Sam Morril

EXCLUSIVE: Julian Edelman, former New England Patriots star, is swapping the field for the podcast booth.

The Super Bowl winner, who retired last year, has teamed up with comedian Sam Morril to launch the Games with Names podcast.

Produced by Edelman’s Coast Productions and Superdigital, the audio series will see Edelman and Morril search for the greatest games in sports history with guests such as Peyton Manning, Paul Pierce and Michael Irvin.

The series, presented by WynnBET and launching on August 23, will see guests reliving the iconic moments in sports such as the Giants’ upset over the 18-0 Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and Pierce’s historic Wheelchair Game during the 2008 NBA Finals.

After retiring from the NFL, Edelman has joined the cast of Paramount+’s Inside the NFL while developing film and television projects with Coast Productions.

“Everyone’s always talking about who the GOAT is, but Sam and I are looking for the GOAG: The Greatest of all Games,” said Edelman.

Meanwhile, Morril, has featured on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, as well as podcasts such as We Might Be Drunk and We Know Nothing Podcast.

“Julian Edelman is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and I just got 10,000 airline miles complaining that my in-flight TV didn’t work,” added Morril. “We both know how to get things done, and it was only a matter of time before we joined forces.”

Kyler Schelling, who directed Showtime’s 100%: Julian Edelman, will serve as showrunner.

“We set out to create a show that celebrates the most iconic games in sports history and the people that played in them, something that breathes new life into these classic moments we all remember, but don’t often talk about. Hopefully “Games with Names” can bring a little nostalgia to our older listeners and show our younger listeners why the greats are great,” he said.