Jon Hamm Joins Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’

Don Draper is heading to UBA.

Jon Hamm is joining season three of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Hamm, fresh from starring in Top Gun: Maverick, will play Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Billy Crudup’s Cory, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley into his powerful orbit.

The third season of the drama series, which will see Charlotte Stoudt serve as showrunner, goes into production later this month.

It means that Hamm, who is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Commercial as part of a sarcastic ad that highlights that he has never starred in a project for Apple, finally joins the tech giant’s on-screen family.

The Morning Show is coming off a number of its own Emmy noms including Witherspoon for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Crudup for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, which he won for season one and Marcia Gay Harden for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

The series is produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. It is exec produced by Witherspoon, Aniston, Stoudt, Mimi Leder, Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn and Lauren Neustadter.

The second season, which premiered in September 2021, ended with Aniston’s Alex contracting Covid after visiting Steve Carrell’s Mitch Kessler in Italy with the virus spreading through New York, forcing the staff to get ready to produce the show remotely. Elsewhere, Crudup’s Cory confessed his love for Witherspoon’s Bradley, who is dating Laura Peterson, played by Julianna Margulies.

Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin also star alongside Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, and Valeria Golino in season two.