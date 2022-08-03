Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ Gets Fall 2024 Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of Warner Bros Discovery axing Batgirl for HBO Max, it has put forward a silver lining for DC: Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, is getting a October 4, 2024, release date.

Warners already had the day on hold for an untitled DC event film, so it’s not shocking to see Joker 2 wind up during the first weekend of October: Warners took the October domestic opening to a record level with $96.2 million with Joker in 2019. The film legged out to $335.4M domestic and globally it is the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at $1.07 billion. Joker won two Oscars: Best Actor for star Joaquin Phoenix and Original Music Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir’s. The movie was nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and Phillips for Best Director.

Deadline has learned about this from a recent update in Comscore.

As indicated in Phillips’ social media post of the screenplay cover back in June, the sequel is entitled Joker: Folie à deux, which is a French reference for a medical term pertaining to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

We hear that a production start in December is on track for Joker: Folie à Deux.

As we previously reported, one of the reasons Batgirl was unplugged had to do with how it would upset the DC multiverse continuum that’s being mapped out heading toward The Flash on July 23, 2023. The David Zaslav-run Warner Bros Discovery is serious about making DC a brand that’s fiercely competitive with Disney’s Marvel.