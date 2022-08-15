Johnny Depp To Direct ‘Modigliani’, His First Directorial Effort in 25 Years; Al Pacino Co-Producing

Johnny Depp is due to hop back into the director’s seat for the first time in 25 years with Modigliani, a feature film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, which he will co-produce alongside Al Pacino.

Sources close to Depp confirmed the news of the production with Deadline. Barry Navidi will co-produce alongside Depp and Pacino. The film marks Navidi’s fourth collaboration with Pacino whom he worked with on The Merchant Of Venice (2004), Wilde Salomé (2011), and Salomé (2013). Depp and Pacino also starred opposite each other in the 1997 crime flick Donnie Brasco.

Based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, the film will tell the story of the painter and sculptor in Paris in 1916. Modigliani will chronicle the life of the Italian artist across a turbulent and eventful 48 hours. THR first reported news of the project.

Related Story Amber Heard Hires New Lawyers For Johnny Depp Trial Verdict Appeal; Philly Firm Bested Sarah Palin In Recent NYT Libel Battle

The project is aiming to shoot in 2023. There is no word yet whether Depp will also act in the film. The Italian artist was previously the subject of 2004 biopic starring Andy Garcia.

Modigliani will be Depp’s second feature directorial credit after 1997’s The Brave, in which he also starred alongside Marlon Brando. The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. Depp has also directed several music videos for his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis.

Depp is currently in production as King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s historical love story Jeanne du Barry, his first movie in three years. As we revealed last week, shooting began on the film on July 26 and will last 11 weeks, with locations including Versailles and other chateaux in the Paris region. Last week, Deadline revealed the first image of Depp in costume. You can check out the image here.

The actor recently won a turbulent defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Two years ago he had lost a libel case against UK tabloid The Sun. During this time, Depp claimed he was blacklisted by Hollywood after he was dropped from Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise.