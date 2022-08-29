Johnny Depp Appears As Moon Person At MTV VMAs: ‘I Needed The Work’

Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards dressed as the show’s mascot — the moon person. This was the actor’s first appearance since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

After Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo’s performance, Depp showed up digitally seemingly floating over the Prudential Center arena.

“And you know what? I needed the work,” Depp was heard saying.

Depp would later make another cameo where he said, “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?”

In a later segment, Depp offers his professional services.

“I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, any ol’ thing you need… ANYTHING, you name it. So, oh, I’m also a dentist,” he said after the commercial break.

Watch Johnny Depp’s appearance below.