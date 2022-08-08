John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”

John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram.

In the Randal Kleiser-directed film, Travolta and Newton-John portrayed lovebirds Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively, two opposites who were brought together by destiny in the summer of 1958.

Grease remained popular in the decades following its release, which both Travolta and Newton-John relished. They reunited in 2019 for a Meet N Grease sing-along event in Florida with approximately 20k fans in the audience at Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach. It would be one of many celebrations they’d share together for fans of the film.

Her death was confirmed on Monday afternoon by her husband John Easterling.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he wrote.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”