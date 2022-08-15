John Oliver Dings Fox News Over Coverage Of FBI Raid On Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

John Oliver recapped another busy week in politics on HBO Max’s Last Week Tonight. Although President Joe Biden’s administration scored huge with the Inflation Reduction Act passing in Congress, it was the FBI raiding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort that got the most attention.

The late-night host fired off his first segment poking fun at Trump’s “characteristic restraint” in his response to the FBI seizing documents from his home.

In a statement, Trump said that Mar-a-Lago was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” and added, “they even broke into my safe.”

Oliver had a laugh at Trump’s comment about his safe being opened during an investigation and quipped that the only way the FBI agents would’ve not gotten into his safe is if the words “No FBI Allowed” were printed in front.

Although there’s still a lot that is not known about the search in Trump’s home, Oliver took a swipe at Fox News and some vocal Republicans for trying to play down the investigation.

“I am not going to speculate or jump to conclusions here because there is still so much that we don’t know,” he said. “Many seem more than happy to do that this week, with multiple Republicans liking the FBI to the Gestapo, Fox News trolling through the Facebook feed of the judge who approved the warrant and showing a meme of his face on Jeffrey Epstein’s body, and still others, candidly minimizing what Trump may have done.”

Oliver ended the segment by saying that he would “not be so quick to assume the most cautious [Attorney General] the U.S. has had for a while” in taking the step of sending the FBI to an ex-president’s house “if he didn’t think it was absolutely necessary.”